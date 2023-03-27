Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets teach Guatemalan partners K-9 Handling skills

    EL CERINAL, GUATEMALA

    03.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    U.S. Army South

    Green Beret dog handlers with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) (SFG (A)) train service members from the Guatemalan Military Police, Humanitarian Aid and Rescue, penitentiary, counter drugs, and National Police in dog handling, medical, and odor work for explosive and drug detection during CENTAM Guardian 23 in El Cerinal, Guatemala on March 20, 2023.
    CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877563
    VIRIN: 230320-A-FH106-901
    Filename: DOD_109534745
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: EL CERINAL, GT

    This work, Green Berets teach Guatemalan partners K-9 Handling skills, by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

