Green Berets teach Guatemalan partners K-9 Handling skills

Green Beret dog handlers with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) (SFG (A)) train service members from the Guatemalan Military Police, Humanitarian Aid and Rescue, penitentiary, counter drugs, and National Police in dog handling, medical, and odor work for explosive and drug detection during CENTAM Guardian 23 in El Cerinal, Guatemala on March 20, 2023.
CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877563
|VIRIN:
|230320-A-FH106-901
|Filename:
|DOD_109534745
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|EL CERINAL, GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
