    McNary Navigation Lock Outage

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    William Gersbach, McNary Project Chief of Operations and Tom Kammerzell, President of Pacific Northwest Waterways Association discuss the USACE inspection of the McNary Dam navigation lock gates during an annual lock outage.

    Technicians from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District perform annual maintenance on the navigation locks at McNary, and Snake River Dams dams during these scheduled outages. The series of locks on the Snake River are a vital piece of transportation infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877562
    VIRIN: 230327-N-ER662-977
    Filename: DOD_109534732
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: WA, US

    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Walla Walla District
    McNary Dam
    PNWA

