McNary Navigation Lock Outage

William Gersbach, McNary Project Chief of Operations and Tom Kammerzell, President of Pacific Northwest Waterways Association discuss the USACE inspection of the McNary Dam navigation lock gates during an annual lock outage.



Technicians from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District perform annual maintenance on the navigation locks at McNary, and Snake River Dams dams during these scheduled outages. The series of locks on the Snake River are a vital piece of transportation infrastructure.



