    Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 B-Roll

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    The Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show took place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25-26, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877554
    VIRIN: 230327-F-NC910-001
    Filename: DOD_109534252
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 B-Roll, by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air show
    Air Force
    Air power

