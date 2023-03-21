Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 B-Roll

The Thunder and Lightning over Arizona Air Show took place at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25-26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877554
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-NC910-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109534252
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
