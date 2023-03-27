Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 27 March 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Chris Estridge, 81 MDC/CC and CMSgt Jacey McDuffie, 81 MDG/SEL, discuss the prior week's events including the 81 TRW Assumption of Command and ALS Graduation. They also preview this week's upcoming events including 81 SFS All Female Flight Day, SAPR Month 5K Run/Walk, Pathways to Blue, and Easter in the Park.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MS, US

    Keesler AFB
    81 MDG
    81 TRW

