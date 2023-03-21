Crews assigned to 4th Battery, 2nd Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment, start of the live-fire portion of Dynamic Front 23 firing 155mm rounds from Polish AHS Krabs in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. 2. Ex DF23 is the premier US-led NATO and Partner integrated exercise in the European Theatre-focused on fires interoperability. Through the DF-series, NATO and Partner European Arty units train together using and improving the capabilities of joint operations and communications between multinational artillery units while enhancing interoperability. (Video by WO2 Jamie Peters, Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen and Sgt. Paul Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877547
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-AS262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109534035
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|OKSBøL, DK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Krabs lay down the claw at DF23, by SSG Kyle Larsen, OR-8 Jamie Peters and OR-6 Paul Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
