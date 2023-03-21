Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Krabs lay down the claw at DF23

    OKSBøL, DENMARK

    03.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen, OR-8 Jamie Peters and OR-6 Paul Shaw

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Crews assigned to 4th Battery, 2nd Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment, start of the live-fire portion of Dynamic Front 23 firing 155mm rounds from Polish AHS Krabs in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. 2. Ex DF23 is the premier US-led NATO and Partner integrated exercise in the European Theatre-focused on fires interoperability. Through the DF-series, NATO and Partner European Arty units train together using and improving the capabilities of joint operations and communications between multinational artillery units while enhancing interoperability. (Video by WO2 Jamie Peters, Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen and Sgt. Paul Shaw)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877547
    VIRIN: 230326-A-AS262-1001
    Filename: DOD_109534035
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: OKSBøL, DK

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DynamicFront
    VictoryCorps
    DF23

