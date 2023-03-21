Airmen from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons participated in an off-station training mission designed to enhance the KC-10’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities while executing aerial refueling en route to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 14:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|877544
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533969
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Airmen fuel the force, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT