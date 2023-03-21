Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Airmen fuel the force

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons participated in an off-station training mission designed to enhance the KC-10’s Agile Combat Employment capabilities while executing aerial refueling en route to a deployed location. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 877544
    VIRIN: 230327-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_109533969
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Airmen fuel the force, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    TANKER
    TRAVIS
    AIR REFUELING
    AMC

