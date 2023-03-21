A broll package from the Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877541
|VIRIN:
|230326-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533890
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023, by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT