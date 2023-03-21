NORAD and USNORTHCOM Commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Lieutenant Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, represents the members of North American Aerospace Defense Command and USNORTHCOM, in commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day and thanking Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. The Vietnam War Veterans recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29 is observed as it was this day in 1973 that the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and it also represents the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. (Department of Defense video by Thomas Paul)
03.22.2023
03.27.2023
|PSA
|877540
|230322-D-NE677-092
|DOD_109533871
|00:02:04
|CO, US
|0
|0
