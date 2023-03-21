Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 23 - M777 Live Fire

    OKSBOL, DENMARK

    03.26.2023

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    56th Artillery Command

    Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877535
    VIRIN: 230326-A-MG730-417
    Filename: DOD_109533837
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: OKSBOL, DK 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Dynamic Front 23 - M777 Live Fire, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront

