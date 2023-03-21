Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Program manager highlights maintenance work at Lock and Dam 3.

    RED WING, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Jeff Cook, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, program manager tells us about the winter maintenance efforts at Lock and Dam 3, near Red Wing, Minnesota.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877530
    VIRIN: 230327-A-AP582-001
    Filename: DOD_109533578
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: RED WING, MN, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 3

