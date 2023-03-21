908th Security Forces Squadron partakes in specialized skills training

During the March Unit Training Assembly, members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted various training drills to achieve their yearly training goals. It's important they not only learn to react, but understand how to plan a mission, identify their objectives, and ensure they have the skill set needed to survive and operate in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 12:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877528
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-MG843-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533565
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
