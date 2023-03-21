908th Security Forces Squadron partakes in specialized skills training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the March Unit Training Assembly, members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted various training drills to achieve their yearly training goals. It's important they not only learn to react, but understand how to plan a mission, identify their objectives, and ensure they have the skill set needed to survive and operate in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)