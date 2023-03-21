Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Security Forces Squadron partakes in specialized skills training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    During the March Unit Training Assembly, members of the 908th Security Forces Squadron conducted various training drills to achieve their yearly training goals. It's important they not only learn to react, but understand how to plan a mission, identify their objectives, and ensure they have the skill set needed to survive and operate in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 12:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877528
    VIRIN: 230327-F-MG843-0001
    Filename: DOD_109533565
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Security Forces Squadron partakes in specialized skills training, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT