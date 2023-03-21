Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Expeditionary Center, Expeditionary Operations School

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The Expeditionary Operations school hosts Advanced Ready Training with their Outside the Wire Course. The course places students in realistic and strenuous training scenarios to make sure they ready to fight, survive and win during expeditionary warfare.

