Around the Expeditionary Center, Expeditionary Operations School

The Expeditionary Operations school hosts Advanced Ready Training with their Outside the Wire Course. The course places students in realistic and strenuous training scenarios to make sure they ready to fight, survive and win during expeditionary warfare.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
