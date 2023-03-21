Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Job Opportunities: Engineering for the Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to design and develop construction projects that support key infrastructure. Your work will directly serve your community and our nation. Build big! The Pittsburgh District offers work on some of the most exciting and largest constructions projects in the country.

    We employ a total of 130 engineer positions with a broad range of specialties: civil design, geotechnical, water management, hydraulic & hydrology, electrical, mechanical, structural, environmental construction and more!

    Our projects can range from construction at reservoirs enjoyed by recreational visitors to flood-mitigation projects that offer safety and protection to downstream residents, or construction that assist navigation on the rivers.

    We offer jobs in the specialties of civil design, geotechnical, water management, hydraulic and hydrology, electrical, mechanical, structural, environmental, construction and more.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877521
    VIRIN: 230327-O-TI382-536
    Filename: DOD_109533490
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    career
    engineering
    jobs
    recruiting
    Pittsburgh District

