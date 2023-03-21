Join the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to design and develop construction projects that support key infrastructure. Your work will directly serve your community and our nation. Build big! The Pittsburgh District offers work on some of the most exciting and largest constructions projects in the country.
We employ a total of 130 engineer positions with a broad range of specialties: civil design, geotechnical, water management, hydraulic & hydrology, electrical, mechanical, structural, environmental construction and more!
Our projects can range from construction at reservoirs enjoyed by recreational visitors to flood-mitigation projects that offer safety and protection to downstream residents, or construction that assist navigation on the rivers.
We offer jobs in the specialties of civil design, geotechnical, water management, hydraulic and hydrology, electrical, mechanical, structural, environmental, construction and more.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 12:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877521
|VIRIN:
|230327-O-TI382-536
|Filename:
|DOD_109533490
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Job Opportunities: Engineering for the Pittsburgh District, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
