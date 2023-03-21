Welcome to HNC

Video production welcoming new employees to the U.S> Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) featuring Col. Sebastien Joly, HNC commander, and Chip Marin, HNC programs and business manager.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877519
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-QY194-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533394
|Length:
|00:11:51
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
