Master Sgt. Kimberly Hillard gives an interview about her involvement in the Master Fitness Trainer certification course on Fort Knox, Kentucky Feb. 22, 2023. The Master Fitness Trainer Course trains selected Noncommissioned Officers in all aspects of the Army’s Physical Readiness Training System, so they can be unit advisors on physical readiness issues and monitor the unit and individual physical readiness program.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 13:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|877510
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-XL846-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109533280
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Master Fitness Trainers Certification Course, by SSG Chelsey Finke and SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT