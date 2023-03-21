Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Fitness Trainers Certification Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chelsey Finke and Spc. jose lopez xique

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Master Sgt. Kimberly Hillard gives an interview about her involvement in the Master Fitness Trainer certification course on Fort Knox, Kentucky Feb. 22, 2023. The Master Fitness Trainer Course trains selected Noncommissioned Officers in all aspects of the Army’s Physical Readiness Training System, so they can be unit advisors on physical readiness issues and monitor the unit and individual physical readiness program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877510
    VIRIN: 230222-A-XL846-1001
    Filename: DOD_109533280
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Fitness Trainers Certification Course, by SSG Chelsey Finke and SPC jose lopez xique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR MFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT