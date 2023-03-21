Master Fitness Trainers Certification Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Kimberly Hillard gives an interview about her involvement in the Master Fitness Trainer certification course on Fort Knox, Kentucky Feb. 22, 2023. The Master Fitness Trainer Course trains selected Noncommissioned Officers in all aspects of the Army’s Physical Readiness Training System, so they can be unit advisors on physical readiness issues and monitor the unit and individual physical readiness program.