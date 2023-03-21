Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineer's Week at the Hands On Science Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    The Hands On Science Center in Tullahoma, TN recognized National Engineer's Week with support from AEDC out of Arnold AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877504
    VIRIN: 230310-F-Ex543-0001
    PIN: 230310
    Filename: DOD_109533209
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineer's Week at the Hands On Science Center, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Tullahoma
    HOSC
    Arnold AFB
    AEDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT