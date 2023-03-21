The Hands On Science Center in Tullahoma, TN recognized National Engineer's Week with support from AEDC out of Arnold AFB.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877504
|VIRIN:
|230310-F-Ex543-0001
|PIN:
|230310
|Filename:
|DOD_109533209
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineer's Week at the Hands On Science Center, by David Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT