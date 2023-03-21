B- Roll of the 17 TRW Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony at Goodfellow AFB in March 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877497
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-QS607-302
|Filename:
|DOD_109533076
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17 TRW Fallen Firefighter Memorial March 2023, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
