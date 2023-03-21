Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 TRW Fallen Firefighter Memorial March 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    B- Roll of the 17 TRW Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony at Goodfellow AFB in March 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877497
    VIRIN: 230316-F-QS607-302
    Filename: DOD_109533076
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 TRW Fallen Firefighter Memorial March 2023, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B Roll
    17 TRW
    Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony

