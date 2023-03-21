The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (1139) crew departs Guam on Feb. 27, 2023, and carries out a three-week deployment to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the ongoing Operation Rematau. During the patrol, the crew aided U.S. Government partners and conducted and supported four Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, living marine resource protection, and aids to navigation (U.S. Coast Guard video by CWO Sara Muir and Lt. Jalle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 07:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877494
|VIRIN:
|230327-G-IA651-712
|Filename:
|DOD_109533046
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BRoll U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas , by LT Jalle Merritt and CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas
