    BRoll U.S. Coast Guard serves partners in Commonwealth of Northern Marianas  

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    03.27.2023

    Video by Lt. Jalle Merritt and Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (1139) crew departs Guam on Feb. 27, 2023, and carries out a three-week deployment to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the ongoing Operation Rematau. During the patrol, the crew aided U.S. Government partners and conducted and supported four Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, living marine resource protection, and aids to navigation (U.S. Coast Guard video by CWO Sara Muir and Lt. Jalle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MP

    Guam
    CNMI
    WPC 1139
    Rematau

