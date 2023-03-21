Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse March - April 2023 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:

    - 10-year Anniversary of JGSDF Units on Camp Zama
    - Beautification Effort at Camp Zama Main Gate
    - Dog Handler Training
    - U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at Kyoto Prefecture
    - Zama Middle High School News Reports
    - Intramural Basketball Championship
    - Yabusame, an ancient form of Japanese archery

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:36
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

