Zama Pulse March - April 2023 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines include:



- 10-year Anniversary of JGSDF Units on Camp Zama

- Beautification Effort at Camp Zama Main Gate

- Dog Handler Training

- U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at Kyoto Prefecture

- Zama Middle High School News Reports

- Intramural Basketball Championship

- Yabusame, an ancient form of Japanese archery



Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!



