Zama Pulse March - April 2023 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- 10-year Anniversary of JGSDF Units on Camp Zama
- Beautification Effort at Camp Zama Main Gate
- Dog Handler Training
- U.S. Army Japan Band Performs at Kyoto Prefecture
- Zama Middle High School News Reports
- Intramural Basketball Championship
- Yabusame, an ancient form of Japanese archery
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
03.27.2023
03.27.2023
Newscasts
|877484
|230327-A-MS361-278
|DOD_109532788
00:11:36
ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
