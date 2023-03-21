Coast Guard, cruise ship assist three boaters aboard vessel taking on water 386 miles offshore Alabama

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over a vessel taking on water while the Carnival Valor arrives on scene to rescue the three boaters aboard it 386 miles offshore Alabama in the Gulf of Mexico on March 26, 2023. The vessel taking on water, Snail Mail, had three boaters aboard that were transferred to the Carnival Valor's ship doctor. All three boaters were last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aviation Training Center Mobile)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 22:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877477
|VIRIN:
|230326-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109532561
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GULF OF MEXICO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
