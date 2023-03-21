Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, cruise ship assist three boaters aboard vessel taking on water 386 miles offshore Alabama

    GULF OF MEXICO

    03.26.2023

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew flies over a vessel taking on water while the Carnival Valor arrives on scene to rescue the three boaters aboard it 386 miles offshore Alabama in the Gulf of Mexico on March 26, 2023. The vessel taking on water, Snail Mail, had three boaters aboard that were transferred to the Carnival Valor's ship doctor. All three boaters were last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Aviation Training Center Mobile)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877477
    VIRIN: 230326-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109532561
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GULF OF MEXICO

    gulf of mexico
    cruise
    sinking
    ship
    alabama
    carnival valor

