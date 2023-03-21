11TH ABN DIV conducts airfield seizure, the official start of JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” jump from multiple U.S. Air Force aircraft during a night airfield seizure in support of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is the annual Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. It focuses on large scale combat operations and is a cold weather training event that includes situational training exercise and a live fire exercise. This exercise will validate 2/11’s cold weather training readiness and capabilities, current equipment cold weather capability and provide detailed feedback to the 11TH Airborne Division. The exercise focuses on training and tactics development for deployment operations in an Arctic environment. JPMRC 23-02 AK has participants from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, HIMARS from 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment; and other enablers from the across the Total Army. Air support for the airfield seizure was provided by the U.S. Air Force’s 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, and the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)