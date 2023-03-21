Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [B-roll] Polish soldiers Fire the AHS Krab Down Range during Dynamic Front 23

    OKSBøL, DENMARK

    03.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Polish soldiers assigned to the Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct calibration firing of the AHS Krab, a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbøl, Denmark, March 26, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877466
    VIRIN: 230326-A-JC891-684
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109532040
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: OKSBøL, DK

    This work, [B-roll] Polish soldiers Fire the AHS Krab Down Range during Dynamic Front 23, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

