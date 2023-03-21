Polish soldiers assigned to the Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct calibration firing of the AHS Krab, a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbøl, Denmark, March 26, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877466
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-JC891-684
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109532040
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OKSBøL, DK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, [B-roll] Polish soldiers Fire the AHS Krab Down Range during Dynamic Front 23, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT