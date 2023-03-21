[B-roll] Polish soldiers Fire the AHS Krab Down Range during Dynamic Front 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Polish soldiers assigned to the Multinational Field Artillery Brigade conduct calibration firing of the AHS Krab, a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer, during Exercise Dynamic Front 23 at Oksbøl, Denmark, March 26, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)