C-17 Globemaster III delivers equipment in support of Philippines oil-spill response

U.S. Air Force Airmen with 735th Air Mobility Squadron work together to guide a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader/transporter from a C-17 Globemaster III at Subic Bay International Airport in support of oil-spill response operations on March 25, 2023. The Exercise Balikatan 23 Joint Mobility Coordination Cell enabled timely delivery of equipment to assist the Philippine Government in cleaning affected areas in Mindoro, Philippines. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)
|03.25.2023
|03.27.2023 08:10
|B-Roll
|877463
|230325-M-NV622-1001
|DOD_109532005
|00:02:29
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|3
|3
