    C-17 Globemaster III delivers equipment in support of Philippines oil-spill response

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with 735th Air Mobility Squadron work together to guide a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader/transporter from a C-17 Globemaster III at Subic Bay International Airport in support of oil-spill response operations on March 25, 2023. The Exercise Balikatan 23 Joint Mobility Coordination Cell enabled timely delivery of equipment to assist the Philippine Government in cleaning affected areas in Mindoro, Philippines. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877463
    VIRIN: 230325-M-NV622-1001
    Filename: DOD_109532005
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III delivers equipment in support of Philippines oil-spill response, by Cpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Subic Bay
    Joint Operations
    Crisis Response
    735th AMS
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

