Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Chaplains Land at Camp Courtney Helicopter Pad B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Base Caption: U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3d Marine Division conduct an on and off drill on a V-22 Osprey at
    Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The drill was conducted for U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists to be ready in case of crisis on the island and to be combat efficient on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps
    video by Cpl. Isreal Sheber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 07:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877459
    VIRIN: 230324-M-JI473-1001
    Filename: DOD_109531773
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Chaplains Land at Camp Courtney Helicopter Pad B-Roll, by Cpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Chaplian
    Navy
    Seamen
    USN
    Marines
    Camp Courtney
    3dmardiv
    V-22 Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT