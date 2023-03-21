Base Caption: U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3d Marine Division conduct an on and off drill on a V-22 Osprey at
Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The drill was conducted for U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists to be ready in case of crisis on the island and to be combat efficient on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps
video by Cpl. Isreal Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 07:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877459
|VIRIN:
|230324-M-JI473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109531773
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Navy Chaplains Land at Camp Courtney Helicopter Pad B-Roll, by Cpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
