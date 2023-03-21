U.S. Navy Chaplains Land at Camp Courtney Helicopter Pad B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Base Caption: U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists with 3d Marine Division conduct an on and off drill on a V-22 Osprey at

Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The drill was conducted for U.S. Navy chaplains and religious program specialists to be ready in case of crisis on the island and to be combat efficient on the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps

video by Cpl. Isreal Sheber)