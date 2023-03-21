[B-roll] Exercise Dynamic Front M777A2 Dry Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Carnage Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct dry fire training on the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 25, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)