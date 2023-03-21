Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    [B-roll] Exercise Dynamic Front M777A2 Dry Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKSBøL, DENMARK

    03.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Carnage Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct dry fire training on the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 25, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.26.2023 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877455
    VIRIN: 230325-A-JC891-709
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109531663
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OKSBøL, DK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, [B-roll] Exercise Dynamic Front M777A2 Dry Fire, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    DynamicFront
    VictoryCorps
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT