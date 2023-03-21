U.S. Soldiers assigned to Carnage Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct dry fire training on the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 25, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation’s ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2023 15:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877455
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-JC891-709
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109531663
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OKSBøL, DK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, [B-roll] Exercise Dynamic Front M777A2 Dry Fire, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT