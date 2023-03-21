B-roll: Fort Bragg's Family and MWR host the annual All American Races including a half marathon and 5K walk/run; March 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877453
|VIRIN:
|230325-D-IV289-104
|Filename:
|DOD_109531642
|Length:
|00:11:15
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
