Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All American Races

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll with Interviews: Fort Bragg's Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the annual All American Races including a half marathon and 5K walk/run on Fort Bragg's Main Parade Field; March 25, 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877450
    VIRIN: 230325-D-IV289-620
    Filename: DOD_109531596
    Length: 00:12:04
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Races, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT