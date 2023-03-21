B-Roll with Interviews: Fort Bragg's Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the annual All American Races including a half marathon and 5K walk/run on Fort Bragg's Main Parade Field; March 25, 2023
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2023 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877450
|VIRIN:
|230325-D-IV289-620
|Filename:
|DOD_109531596
|Length:
|00:12:04
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, All American Races, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT