US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

U.S. and Japanese service members, veterans, and civilian leaders take part in the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)