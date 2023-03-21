Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Japan celebrate 78th Reunion of Honor on Iwo To

    IWO TO, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. and Japanese service members, veterans, and civilian leaders take part in the 78th Reunion of Honor ceremony, Iwo To, Japan, March 25, 2023. The Reunion of Honor ceremony is held annually to bring together leaders from the U.S. and Japan, veterans, distinguished guests, and their family members to pay tribute to service members lost during the Battle of Iwo Jima, and is a testament to the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance which has blossomed over the past 78 years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: IWO TO, JP

    Iwo Jima
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    78th ROH
    78th Reunion of Honor

