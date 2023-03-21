Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Artillery prepare for DF23

    OKSBøL, DENMARK

    03.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Polish AHS Krab crews perform tactical maneuvers in rough terrain in preparation for live-fire exercises as part of Dynamic Front 23 in Oksbøl, Denmark, Mar. 24, 2023. DF23 is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated live-fire field artillery exercise that is focused on Alliance integration of multi-national multi-domain operations and capabilities to improve the deterrence and defence of NATO and Partner Nations across the European Theater. The exercise will assess and enhance communication across the NATO Alliance as multiple nations comprise the Multi-National Field Artillery Brigade who receives their mission from their higher headquarters, NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps. The Polish Krab is one unique capability that the MN FAB utilizes to enhance NATO's surface-to-surface systems and generate combat power of a Corps Artillery Brigade. The Polish AHS KRAB is a 155mm NATO compatible self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer with a maximum firing range of 40 kilometers and maximum road speed of 60 kilometers per hour. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.25.2023 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877446
    VIRIN: 230324-A-AS262-2012
    Filename: DOD_109531502
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: OKSBøL, DK

