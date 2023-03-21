Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Ropes Rescue Course

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, rehearse rope rescue training during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific

