U.S. Army Soldiers from A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East to provide sustainment support to U.S. Army Central and U.S. Central Command as part of a multinational force committed to deter malign influence, violent extremist organizations and state adversaries across the theater. The 3rd DSB is composed of the most diverse set of technical specialties and capabilities across the entire 3rd Infantry Division. Provider Soldiers make a difference every day, whether providing disaster relief at home or protecting American interests overseas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 21:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877441
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-FW799-514
|Filename:
|DOD_109531119
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Provider Soldiers deploy to Middle East, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT