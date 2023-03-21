Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldiers deploy to Middle East

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from A Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade deploy to the Middle East to provide sustainment support to U.S. Army Central and U.S. Central Command as part of a multinational force committed to deter malign influence, violent extremist organizations and state adversaries across the theater. The 3rd DSB is composed of the most diverse set of technical specialties and capabilities across the entire 3rd Infantry Division. Provider Soldiers make a difference every day, whether providing disaster relief at home or protecting American interests overseas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877441
    VIRIN: 230324-A-FW799-514
    Filename: DOD_109531119
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

