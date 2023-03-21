Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dyess Spark Tank 2023: SimMan Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dyess Spark Tank 2023: SimMan Project

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 17:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877434
    VIRIN: 230324-F-UB464-439
    Filename: DOD_109530882
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess Spark Tank 2023: SimMan Project, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Dyess AFB
    Innovation
    SimMan
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT