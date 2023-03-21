Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 MCCRE

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Smith 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877433
    VIRIN: 230128-M-WC972-1001
    Filename: DOD_109530862
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, CLB-15 MCCRE, by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    CLB-15
    1stMLG
    MCCRE

