U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2023. The purpose of CLB-15’s MCCRE is to evaluate the unit's ability to perform assigned mission essential tasks in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877433
|VIRIN:
|230128-M-WC972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109530862
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-15 MCCRE, by Sgt Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
