SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Sarah Clancy, 2nd Space Operations Squadron mission analyst, explains her day to day work life at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 13, 2023. 2 SOPS operates the largest Department of Defense spacecraft constellation via the Master Control Station and worldwide network of monitor stations and ground antennas. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 16:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877431
|VIRIN:
|230313-X-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109530676
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minute Mission - GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT