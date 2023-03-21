Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute Mission - GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Sarah Clancy, 2nd Space Operations Squadron mission analyst, explains her day to day work life at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 13, 2023. 2 SOPS operates the largest Department of Defense spacecraft constellation via the Master Control Station and worldwide network of monitor stations and ground antennas. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 16:22
    Category: Series
    This work, Minute Mission - GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF
    2SOPS
    SBD1

