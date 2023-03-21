Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d Training Division Inaugural Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course

    SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    The 102d Training Division conducted the first Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course at High Tech Regional Training Site - Sacramento, California. During this particular training module, students set up a Transportable Tactical Command Communications (T2C2) “Gator Ball” as part of their training during the inaugural 25 H course under the guidance of instructors from the 102d.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877426
    VIRIN: 230315-A-PZ247-899
    Filename: DOD_109530641
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: SACRAMENTO , CA, US 

    This work, 102d Training Division Inaugural Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Signal
    80th Training Command (TASS)
    102d Training Division
    High Tech Regional Training Site Sacramento
    25 H

