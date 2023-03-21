102d Training Division Inaugural Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 102d Training Division conducted the first Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course at High Tech Regional Training Site - Sacramento, California. During this particular training module, students set up a Transportable Tactical Command Communications (T2C2) “Gator Ball” as part of their training during the inaugural 25 H course under the guidance of instructors from the 102d.