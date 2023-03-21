102d Training Division Inaugural Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course

The 102d Training Division conducted the first Network Communications Systems Specialist (25 H) Course at High Tech Regional Training Site - Sacramento, California. During this particular training module, students set up a Transportable Tactical Command Communications (T2C2) “Gator Ball” as part of their training during the inaugural 25 H course under the guidance of instructors from the 102d.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877426
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-PZ247-899
|Filename:
|DOD_109530641
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO , CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
