    Coast Guard Pacific Area command recognizes Ombudsman Appreciation Day

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, his wife Kathy, and Command Master Chief Lucas Pullen and his wife Marcy, recognize Ombudsman Appreciation Day and share their gratitude for the Coast Guard ombudsmen volunteers who serve our total Coast Guard workforce, March 23, 2023. Established on March 26, 1986, the Coast Guard’s ombudsmen program is a support network of volunteers who are the front-line and “go-to” ambassadors at commands that provide information and resources to families. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi.

    families
    volunteers
    Ombudsman Appreciation Day
    Ombudsman
    Coast Guard Pacific Area

