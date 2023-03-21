Coast Guard Pacific Area command recognizes Ombudsman Appreciation Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Pacific Area Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, his wife Kathy, and Command Master Chief Lucas Pullen and his wife Marcy, recognize Ombudsman Appreciation Day and share their gratitude for the Coast Guard ombudsmen volunteers who serve our total Coast Guard workforce, March 23, 2023. Established on March 26, 1986, the Coast Guard’s ombudsmen program is a support network of volunteers who are the front-line and “go-to” ambassadors at commands that provide information and resources to families. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi.