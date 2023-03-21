The 158th prepares a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk for take off. The MacDill Air Force Base Deployment Cell and the 158th Army Aviation Regiment practice sling load operations here. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877423
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-XY101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109530587
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sling Load Training B-Roll, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT