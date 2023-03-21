Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling Load Training B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 158th prepares a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk for take off. The MacDill Air Force Base Deployment Cell and the 158th Army Aviation Regiment practice sling load operations here. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877423
    VIRIN: 230216-F-XY101-2001
    Filename: DOD_109530587
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sling Load Training B-Roll, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sling Load
    Blackhawk
    MacDill
    Army Reserve
    DCELL

