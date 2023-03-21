U.S. Marines with various units across the East coast participate in the 2023 Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition on Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 6-17, 2023. All Marines east of the Mississippi were invited to attend this annual competition to increase their combat effectiveness and lethality using MCB Camp Lejeune's premier ranges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877414
|VIRIN:
|230315-M-MB805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109530385
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East 2023, by LCpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
