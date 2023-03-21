Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Barfoot Redesignation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Fort Pickett will officially be redesignated Fort Barfoot in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient. The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated based on the Naming Commission’s recommendations to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America. Of the nine, it is the only Army National Guard installation being redesignated.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877412
    Filename: DOD_109530339
    Length: 00:32:14
    Location: US

    TAGS

    World War II Medal of Honor recipient
    Fort Barfoot Redesignation Ceremony
    Col. Van T. Barfoot
    U.S. Army installations

