VAQ-140 Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230322-N-US256-1001 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) hosts a change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, March 22, 2023. During the ceremony Cmdr. Erik Halvorson relieved Cmdr. Alan Carlson as commander, VAQ-140. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)