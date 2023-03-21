230322-N-US256-1001 TYRRHENIAN SEA (March 22, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) hosts a change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, March 22, 2023. During the ceremony Cmdr. Erik Halvorson relieved Cmdr. Alan Carlson as commander, VAQ-140. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877406
|VIRIN:
|230322-N-US256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109530134
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VAQ-140 Change of Command, by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT