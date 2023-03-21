Capt. Gabriel Paris, chief of pediatrics at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, talks about the upcoming allergy season.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 11:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|877397
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109529923
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Physician Talks About Allergy Season, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT