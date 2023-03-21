2AVS Mobile Production Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron one of two mobile television production missions in the U.S. Air Force, delivering live, short notice high-definition broadcasts in 4K resolution for Department of Defense events globally.



To accomplish this mission, 2AVS has a state-of-the-art production truck that allows for broadcasting anywhere in the United States. Typically, an average crew of 11-13 people is required to operate during a live production. This Truck includes positions for a technical director, director, graphics operations, producer, remote camera operations and playback operations. It also includes a separate audio sound booth with privacy to isolate noise and provide high quality sound during a broadcast.



Using the newest cell-bonding technology, live video and sound can be wirelessly streamed to any platform with a constant and reliable connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arrendondo)