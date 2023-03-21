The 2nd Audiovisual Squadron one of two mobile television production missions in the U.S. Air Force, delivering live, short notice high-definition broadcasts in 4K resolution for Department of Defense events globally.
To accomplish this mission, 2AVS has a state-of-the-art production truck that allows for broadcasting anywhere in the United States. Typically, an average crew of 11-13 people is required to operate during a live production. This Truck includes positions for a technical director, director, graphics operations, producer, remote camera operations and playback operations. It also includes a separate audio sound booth with privacy to isolate noise and provide high quality sound during a broadcast.
Using the newest cell-bonding technology, live video and sound can be wirelessly streamed to any platform with a constant and reliable connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arrendondo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877395
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-TO537-377
|Filename:
|DOD_109529899
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2AVS Mobile Production Mission, by A1C Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
