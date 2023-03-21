Freedom Shield 23 Closing Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thank you to the men and women who made Freedom Shield 23 a success! U.S. Forces Korea remains committed to maintaining a "Fight Tonight" level of readiness and providing a combined defense posture to protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. We continue to enhance interoperability of combined defense systems, tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as strengthen the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)