    Freedom Shield 23 Closing Video

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Thank you to the men and women who made Freedom Shield 23 a success! U.S. Forces Korea remains committed to maintaining a "Fight Tonight" level of readiness and providing a combined defense posture to protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. We continue to enhance interoperability of combined defense systems, tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as strengthen the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 12:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877392
    VIRIN: 230324-F-YO514-1001
    Filename: DOD_109529866
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    TAGS

    Korea
    exercise
    Defense
    Training
    USFK
    FreedomShield23

