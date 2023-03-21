Freedom Shield 23 Closing Video

Thank you to the men and women who made Freedom Shield 23 a success! U.S. Forces Korea remains committed to maintaining a "Fight Tonight" level of readiness and providing a combined defense posture to protect and defend the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. We continue to enhance interoperability of combined defense systems, tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as strengthen the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 12:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877392
|VIRIN:
|230324-F-YO514-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109529866
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
