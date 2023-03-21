B-Roll 2SFAB Small Unit Tactics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors participated in cross-training with Soldiers from 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 8, 2023. During the training exercise, 2nd SFAB advised 18th FAB on small unit tactics. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)