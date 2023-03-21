Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    223 AFIT Commencement Ceremony Part 2

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Institute of Technology held its 2023 Graduate School of Engineering and Management commencement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 24, 2023. The institute presented 203 master's and five doctorate degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 14:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877390
    VIRIN: 230323-F-RI374-1002
    Filename: DOD_109529833
    Length: 00:50:26
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 223 AFIT Commencement Ceremony Part 2, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    graduation
    NMUSAF
    AFIT

