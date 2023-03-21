The Air Force Institute of Technology held its 2023 Graduate School of Engineering and Management commencement ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 24, 2023. The institute presented 203 master's and five doctorate degrees. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 14:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877390
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-RI374-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109529833
|Length:
|00:50:26
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 223 AFIT Commencement Ceremony Part 2, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT