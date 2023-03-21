Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Pamela Dorsey

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    For Women's History month Pamela Dorsey, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator, shares story of the hardships she faced in the military.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 11:00
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Scott Air Force Base
    WHM

