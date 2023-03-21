US Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation after exiting a C-17 from 446th Airlift Wing, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Operation Northern Delay onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy on Mar. 22, 2023. Operation Northern Delay occurred on 26 March 2003 as part of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. It involved dropping 1,000 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade into Northern Iraq. It was the last large-scale combat parachute operation conducted by the U.S. military since Operation Just Cause. The operation was the first strategic brigade airdrop using C-17 aircraft in formation, integrating a conventional Army airborne brigade within the 10th Special Forces Group, and integrating an armored battalion into an airborne operation. The 62d Airlift Wing, 315th Airlift Wing, 437th Airlift Wing, and 446th Airlift Wing provided aircraft and crew to fly the mission. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877386
|VIRIN:
|230322-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109529729
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay (Video B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Europe
Allies
173rd Airborne Brigade
Partners
Combat Ready
Mission Readiness
United States Army
Army
173rd
Lethal
Agile
Winning Matters
US European Command (USEUCOM)
US Army Europe - Africa (USAREUR-AF)
US Army Southern European Task Force (SETAF)
#Airborne #Legacy #CombatJump #ParatrooperForLife #OIF #Lethality United States Department of Defens
