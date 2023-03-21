Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hunter Army Airfield Reopens Modernized DFAC B-Roll

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, celebrate the soft opening of the renovated Hunter Army Airfield Dining Facility, March 21, 2023. The modernized dining facility offers eight different stations Soldiers can choose from and in the future will offer a to-go section. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877385
    VIRIN: 230321-A-HE018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109529664
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hunter Army Airfield Reopens Modernized DFAC B-Roll, by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dining Facility
    Renovation
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Modernization
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

