Hunter Army Airfield Reopens Modernized DFAC B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, celebrate the soft opening of the renovated Hunter Army Airfield Dining Facility, March 21, 2023. The modernized dining facility offers eight different stations Soldiers can choose from and in the future will offer a to-go section. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)