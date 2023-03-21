Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Staff Sgt. Moragaalfaro

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Moragaalfaro, assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, shares her thoughts on women's history month and leadership, March 22, at Fort Benning, Ga.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:57
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

