Basic Utilities Systems Technician

The Marine Corps Engineer School (MCES) is one of many schools leading the way in enhancing and improving how Marines are taught by adapting a more adult centered learning methodology. MCES has combined the training of both the Engineer Electrical Equipment System Technician and the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician through the implementation of the Basic Utility System Technician Course (BUST). The BUST course ensures units have Marines who can perform all levels of electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance for all engineer equipment across the Marine Corps. In accordance with the Commandants Force Design and Training Modernization 2030 guidance, the BUST course has deviated from the outdated lecture method and have adapted a more self-paced learning method in combination with hands on experience that allow student Marines to work and learn at their own pace. This adaptation and implementation of new learning methodologies have proven to increase retention and test scores within the Utilities Instructional community. Overall, these new methods of learning provide commanders with a more than capable Marine that can accomplish the utilities mission in any environment.